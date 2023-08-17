PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who was known as the former head tennis coach at Parkersburg High School and the CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA has been charged after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a juvenile.

Reginald Jeffrey Olson

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, in 2017 and 2018, Reginald Jeffrey Olson allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and distributed sexually explicit images to a juvenile female in Wood County.

The release said that on Thursday, Aug. 17, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained four arrest warrants for Olson in Wood County. The release said that Olson was arrested on one count of soliciting a minor via computer and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Olson has been arraigned before Wood County Magistrate Judge Brenda Marshal and was set a bond of $40,000. The release said that Olson posted his bond and currently awaits his preliminary hearing.

The West Virginia State Police Wood County Detachment, Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force all assisted with the investigation and Olson’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police in Wood County.