FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former deputy and police chief in Fayette County was found guilty in a child sex trafficking case, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, was a Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy and the Police Chief for the Gauley Bridge Police Department. He was found guilty of child sex trafficking on Friday.

“Bad things happen to good people, but at the end of the day the truth always comes to light,” Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney, said at the press conference. “Always speak up, someone will hear you eventually.”