GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former school employee has pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges for taking money from the board of education in Taylor County.

According to documents received from the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Efaw was indicted during the April 2023 term of the Taylor County Grand Jury.

During that time, Efaw was charged with three counts of embezzlement and 14 counts of falsifying documents between October 2022 and March 2023 stemming from incidents where Efaw allegedly took an excess of $10,000 from the Taylor County Board of Education.

While embezzling the money from the BOE, Efaw was employed as a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School and “did make, alter or omit” entries in the board’s accounts, according to the indictment.

On Aug. 24, Efaw pleaded guilty before Taylor County Circuit Judge Thomas Hoxie to one count of embezzlement, one count of falsifying documents and one count of fraudulent schemes, each of which carries a sentence of 1 to 10 years in prison for a total of 3 to 30 years, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During the plea agreement, Hoxie ordered a pre-sentencing report to be filled out; Efaw was also ordered to repay $2,500 to the Taylor County Board of Education, as well as $10,316.31 to the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Company, according to the plea agreement.