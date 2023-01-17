GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Indictments were returned against 28 people by the January 2023 Grand Jury in Taylor County, including those against a former area principal.

Brian Scott Hage, 49 of Grafton, was indicted on 1 count of Domestic Battery, 2 counts of Felony Child Neglect, 1 count of Wanton Endangerment involving a Firearm and 1 count of Domestic Assault. Hage was arrested in December for an incident in September where he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and himself, saying “who should I shoot first, you or me?” According to court documents, two children were in the home at the time.

When Hage was principal of Washington Irving Middle School in 2013, he was also charged with child neglect creating risk for injury after Clarksburg Police said he grabbed a juvenile’s arm during a verbal argument in the school’s cafeteria.

Also included on the indictments, Thomas Bailey, 45 of Flemington, was indicted on 5 counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian and 5 counts of first degree Sexual Abuse. And Julie Bargo, 47 of the Bridgeport area, was indicted on 1 count of Felony Child Abuse.

Monica Bise, who was indicted in January of last year for felony Destruction of Property, was indicted with one count of Escape by the January 2023 Grand Jury.

Other indictments include those for drugs, DUI, escape from custody, fleeing with reckless indifference and grand larceny.