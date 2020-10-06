Former Upshur County school bus driver pleads no contest to assault charge involving young girl

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A former Upshur County school bus driver has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault involving a young girl who was riding his bus.

From January through March, Edward Lowther, 50, of Buckhannon, was employed as a bus driver for the Upshur County Board of Education, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were made aware of Lowther’s conduct toward a juvenile female under his care on the bus he was driving, deputies said.

During an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the juvenile stated that Lowther “would hug her and picked her up and carried her once on the bus,” and that “she was afraid of [Lowther] and didn’t want to ride his bus anymore,” according to the complaint.

The girl was 12 years old at the time of the incidents.

Deputies later reviewed security footage from the bus’s camera which corroborated the victim’s statement, deputies said.

When Lowther appeared before Lewis County Magistrate Michael Gissy on Friday, he plead “no contest” for the misdemeanor charge of assault, which carried a maximum penalty of 6 months in prison and/or a fine of no more than $100, according to the plea agreement.