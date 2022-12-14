CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.

Joshua Quinn, 28, of Marietta, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the federal charge back in October. He’s accused of selling drugs to inmates in the Greenwood, Doddridge County facility, as well as other contraband, between September 2020 and February 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Buprenorphine is a medication-assisted treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid addiction, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. However, because of buprenorphine’s opioid effects, it can be misused, usually by people who are not already addicted to opioids, according to SAMHSA.

Quinn received a sentence of 12 months and one day of incarceration. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.