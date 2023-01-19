PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — A former West Virginia resident will spend four years in federal prison and must pay $2.9 million in restitution after he was convicted of helping to steal specialized mining equipment from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky and taking it to West Virginia.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Pennsylvania, David Stanley, 48, who is a former resident of Beckley, admitted to conspiring to transport the stolen equipment from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence to show that five break-ins and thefts occurred in and around February 2017 through May 2017 in Western Pennsylvania.

Stanley then sold the mining equipment to a reselling company in Beckley.

According to the release, Stanley has “a substantial criminal history” that includes a felony federal conviction for witness tampering, which occurred after he pled guilty in this case and he has “difficulty following rules.”