PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The former mayor of Pine Grove was arrested by Wetzel County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday.

Sheriff Michael Koontz spoke with 7News and verified an investigation that led to formal charges against Former Pine Grove Mayor Richard Price.

The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Office of the State Auditor John B. McCuskey and the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Koontz says Price, who is from Saint Marys, was charged with felonies that include embezzlement and transferring stolen property.

According to the press release, sheriff’s deputies also recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen construction equipment from a 2019 Clarksburg Police Department investigation that is connected to the Pine Grove investigation.

Price allegedly also used a purchasing card given to him while Mayor. Price allegedly used the card to purchase food items at Sam’s Club for the amount of $205.98.

The state auditor said the food items can’t be proven they came to the town of Pine Grove. The state auditor also said records show Price was traveling to New York during this time on a bus tour.

Price was arraigned in Wetzel County Magistrate Court yesterday and then posted bond.

No date has been set for his preliminary hearing.