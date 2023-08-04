UPDATE (9:49 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023): The indictment of Marcus Dudley, the former Chapmanville Police Department officer who is facing charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase, has been released.

The indictment says Dudley called first responders to his home after allegedly falsely reporting that Chase had escaped from his yard.

A representative with the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says they believe Dudley’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

To read the full indictment, click here.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Chapmanville Police Department officer has been indicted on several charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase, earlier this year.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Marcus Dudley has been indicted on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency; two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer; and one count of animal cruelty. All of these charges are misdemeanors.

In a statement to 13 News South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rinehart said:

“South Charleston Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of police canine, Chase. The investigation was presented to the Kanawha County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment against Marcus Dudley. SCPD has received a tremendous amount of community support and assistance in its efforts to find Chase. Unfortunately, he has yet to be located. However, SCPD remains committed to finding Chase. ”

Chapmanville Police Chief released this statement to 13 News Thursday night:

“From day one, the Town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The Town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase.”

K-9 Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after his handler, Marcus Dudley, reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

However, the SCPD said Dudley’s statements “weren’t adding up.” According to the SCPD in May, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.

The Chapmanville Police Department said on April 24, that Chase’s former handler, Marcus Dudley, was no longer employed by the department. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since Chase’s disappearance.

Following their investigation, the SCPD turned the case over to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 21, 2022.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.