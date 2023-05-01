CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men were sentenced on Monday for selling meth and cocaine, including a former West Virginia University basketball player.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, were both sentenced on Monday for selling drugs in the Morgantown area.

Murray will serve 170 months (more than 14 years) in federal prison and Johnson will serve 147 months (more than 12 years). They were found guilty in September 2022.

According to the release, law enforcement were called to an alleged hostage situation in 2020 and instead of a threat, they found evidence of a drug operation, including communications of recent drug deals on Murray and Johnson’s cell phones. And, a search of the home yielded crack cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms with ammunition, said the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Murray, who was on the WVU Men’s basketball roster for the 2012-2013 season, has an “extensive criminal history,” according to the release, including more than 40 interactions with law enforcement since 2012.