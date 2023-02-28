MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man, who is a former WVU football player, is facing robbery charges after police say he stole an Audi.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Vincent Okoli is accused of entering a Willey Street apartment just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

He then allegedly asked for the resident’s vehicle, and when the resident refused, he’s accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the resident, before putting it down and asking for the keys again.

The resident gave Okoli the keys out of fear, according to the complaint, and Okoli left with the car.

He was charged with first degree robbery.