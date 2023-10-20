CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former professor at West Virginia University has been indicted on two counts of federal program fraud.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Xinjian “Kevin” He, 41, has been indicted for allegedly embezzling federal grant funding from WVU’s engineering department while he was a professor there.

Court documents and statements made in court said that He allegedly used the funds to purchase clothing, furniture, home goods and electronics for his personal use.

The indictment against He was returned in November 2020 but remained sealed because He fled the country. He was arrested in New York on Sept. 26, 2023 after entering the U.S. from Canada.

At a hearing on Friday in Clarksburg federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s office motioned to detain He pending trial due to the risk of flight. The motion was granted.

If convicted, He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of fraud.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the WVU Police Department investigated this case and U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting on behalf of the U.S. government.