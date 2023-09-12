MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After former West Virginia basketball star Kysre Gondrezick’s boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling her, sources now say she has a fractured bone in her neck.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say Porter, a 23-year-old guard for the Houston Rockets, attacked Gondrezick, 26, in their New York City hotel room and didn’t stop until she “ran out into the hallway covered in blood.” The AP reports that Gondrezick has a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye. NBC affiliate NBC New York reported Monday that Gondrezick was taken to the hospital.

Porter made a brief court appearance on Tuesday and was arraigned; he was still in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the AP. He is facing charges for second degree assault and strangulation. The AP also said Porter has been ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.

Gondrezick was a star player for WVU’s women’s basketball team several years ago and was the number 4 overall WNBA draft pick in 2021, although she only played one year with the Indiana Fever and is now a free agent.