NEW YORK CITY (WBOY) — NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, former WNBA and West Virginia University basketball player Kysre Gondrezick, according to ABC News.

According to ABC, Porter, 23, was arrested in New York City on Monday, Sept. 11. Police sources told ABC News that the pair were staying in the Millennium Hotel in Times Square; Gondrezick, 26, allegedly locked the Houston Rockets guard out of the room when he returned late. ABC News reported that after hotel security let him in the room, “Porter beat up the woman.”

ABC News said that the “extent of Gondrezick’s injuries was not immediately clear.”

NBC affiliate NBC New York reports that Gondrezick was taken to the hospital and has at least one broken bone and bruising. NBC New York also reports that Porter has been charged with second degree assault and strangulation.

Gondrezick played for West Virginia University between 2017 and 2021, although she redshirted several seasons. She was the number four overall WNBA draft pick in 2021 where she was drafted to the Indiana Fever. She was waived after one season and is currently a free agent.