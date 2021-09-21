Four people arrested in Fayette County after police find drugs, children inside vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people on felony charges involving drugs early Tuesday morning.

On US Route 19 near Lansing, an officer observed two children in a vehicle not wearing a seat belt. After a K-9 unit directed the officers to something in the car, the vehicle was searched.

Police located individually packaged controlled substances and a firearm.

Melanie Leilich, Rachel McCoy, and Joshua Johnson from Ansted, and Nathan Grice from Indiana were arrested.

Leilich was charged with child neglect, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. McCoy and Johnson were both charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. Grice was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, conspiracy to commit a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, this incident is still under investigation.

For any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department through their Facebook page or at 304-574-3590.