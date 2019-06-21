Fraud investigation by Mon Sheriff’s Office yields 1 arrest so far

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An investigation into fraudulent schemes in Monongalia County has led to charges being filed against one individual, according to a press release sent by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the release, a unit of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating a number of unknown individuals whom have been stealing people’s identities and creating false accounts through cell phone companies to buy cell phones.

From June 11-20, deputies intercepted packages of the fraudulently purchased cell phones being delivered as part of the scheme, according to the release.

Daniel Acheampong

On June 20, deputies arrested Daniel Acheampong, 30, when he retrieved the phones from his porch, according to the release.

Acheampong is charged with grand larceny, fraudulent schemes and attempted grand larceny and arraigned in the Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force. The investigation into these fraudulent schemes is ongoing.

Acheampong is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $45,000 bond.