FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Benjamin Rich

The packages were intercepted on Friday, Sept. 30 in Elkins and Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint; both were addressed to Benjamin Rich, and the box in Bridgeport was shipped from California.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on the residence that the packages filled with marijuana were addressed to—a single-wide trailer on Our Mills Road in French Creek, according to the complaint.

According to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, no one was in the trailer during the search, which turned up more than 40 pounds of marijuana, 54 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple rifles, handguns, packaging material, scales and about $20,000.

The drugs and guns seized by the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force in French Creek.

According to the complaint against Rich, he was found driving a 2006 Audi to his residence, and during a traffic stop, deputies found more marijuana and packaging materials in the Audi, as well as boxes from prior UPS and FedEx deliveries.

Rich was charged with transportation of controlled substances. The 39-year-old is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bail.