French Creek woman facing drug charges

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has been arrested after officers said they found marijuana and methamphetamine in her possession.

Chasity Reed

On Monday, November 4, officers with West Virginia Natural Resources Police were on patrol at Stonecoal Docks when they made contact with a woman, Chasity Reed, 31, of French Creek, who was there to allegedly sell marijuana, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated Reed was run through the COMM Center, where officers learned she had a warrant for her arrest.

Reed was then placed under arrest and when police asked her what she planned to do with the marijuana in her possession, she stated she was going to sell it for $50 because she needed the money to get through the week, according to police.

Officers searched Reed and found two bags of marijuana, a clear container with marijuana inside and one bag containing methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Reed has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents. She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.