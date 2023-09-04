BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A wanted Lewis County man was arrested after a chase that the Upshur County Sheriff‘s Office said started in Buckhannon and peaked at speeds of more than 115 miles per hour.

It started when deputies were made aware of a stolen vehicle with a wanted person inside on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Shana McCoy

Patrolling deputies found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Clarksburg Road near U.S. 33 in Buckhannon, deputies say, but driver Shana McCoy, 30, of Weston, drove off onto Liggett Addition Road going 75 miles per hour.

Deputies say he continued on U.S. 33 into Lewis County, with speeds at times reaching more than 115 miles per hour, “all while driving, recklessly and erratically and into oncoming traffic at times, and nearly striking multiple police vehicles.”

McCoy was taken into custody off of old Route 33 in Weston, according to deputies.

He was wanted by West Virginia Parole for absconding, and deputies say he was also charged in Upshur County with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference for the safety of others and fleeing the vehicle while driving under the influence of controlled substances. Additional charges are pending in Lewis County.