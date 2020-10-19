Fugitive being sought by U.S. Marshals Office in Clarksburg area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Office is currently being sought for arrest.

Taylor Washington

According to a release sent out by the marshals office, Taylor Washington, 29, of Clarksburg, is “being sought for an arrest warrant based on weapons violations.”

Washington is described as a 5’6″ black male weighing 170 pounds with “multiple tattoos over his body”; he is still believed to be in the Clarksburg area, marshals said.

Those with information on Washington’s whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486, or used the USMS TIPS app. Those wishing to remain anonymous are allowed to do so.