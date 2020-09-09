FULL LIST: Harrison County grand jury indicts 54 people on variety of charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The September 2020 term of the Harrison County grand jury has concluded with 54 people being indicted on a variety of charges.

Three Lost Creek residents, Peter Wodzinski, 32; Christy Wodzinski, 29; and Michelle Boggs, 49 were all indicted on Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Other Person by Child Abuse charges in the death of a five-year-old boy in March 2020. All three remain in the North Central Regional Jail

Peter and Christy Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs

Daytona McClain

Daytona McClain, 23 of Horner, was indicted for one count of Incest, one count of First Degree Sexual Assault and one count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust. McClain was arrested in October 2019 after West Virginia State Police said he performed lewd acts on a one-year-old girl.

Charles Phillips

Charles Phillips, 28 of Enterprise, was indicted on one count of Soliciting a Minor via Computer for trying to arrange a meeting with a 15-year-old girl in Bridgeport in September 2019.

Rachel Nichols

Rachel Nichols, 40 of Clarksburg, faces one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury after Harrison County sheriff’s deputies said she was under the influence of and in possession of fentanyl while she was in a vehicle with her baby in the back seat, in October 2019.

Anthony Jimenez

Anthony Jimenez, 26 of Westover, was indicted on two counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm and one count of Malicious Assault after a shots fired incident in Nutter Fort in September 2019.

Kendrick Vinson

Kendrick Vinson, 41 of Clarksburg, faces one count of Malicious Assault, one count of Battery and one count of Failure to Provide Notice of Sexual Offender Registration Changes by Offender Required to Register for Life. Vinson was arrested after a search by Clarksburg Police in March 2020. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bail.

Mercedes Guarnera, 25 of Fairmont was indicted for one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others, one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Controlled Substances or Drugs and five counts of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage after a high-speed chase in Clarksburg and Bridgeport in January 2020.

Nicholas Littleton

Nicholas Littleton, 33 of Lumberport, is faced with one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others after two separate police chases in November and December of 2019. Littleton is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail. He has a total of $240,000 in bail set in several separate cases.

John Snyder

John Snyder, 51 of Big Springs(Calhoun County), was indicted on a host of charges: one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others, one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement while Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substances, one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage, one count of Fleeing from Law Enforcement by Means Other than a Vehicle and one count of Driving with an Operator’s License Suspended or Revoked for Driving while Under the Influence of Alcohol. Snyder led police on a chase in March 2020 after admitting to officers that he drank beer and smoked marijuana and methamphetamine. Snyder is in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $30,000.

Charles Wable

Charles Wable, 60 of Wellsburg, faces one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others. Wable is accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase in November 2019.

Thomas Phares

Thomas Phares, 29 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Entering Without Breaking, one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others and one count of Destruction of Property. Officers said Phares led them on a chase in box truck after stealing items from Lowe’s in Clarksburg in May 2020. Phares remains in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $15,000.

Brian Barnes

Brian Barnes, 39 of Clarksburg, faces one count of embezzlement after the theft of $6,000 in merchandise from the Lowe’s on Emily Drive, where Barnes worked.

Alexander Mayle

Alexander Mayle, 19 of Clarksburg, was indicted on four counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after he was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in October 2019. Mayle is in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Brandon Thacker

Brandon Thacker, 34 of Shinnston, was indicted for one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after being arrested in December 2019 with methamphetamine.

You can see the full list of indictments from this term here.