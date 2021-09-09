FULL LIST: Harrison County grand jury indicts 64 people on variety of charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The September term of the Harrison County grand jury returned indictments against 64 people this week.

Katrina Barker

Katrina Barker, 29 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Barker was originally arrested in May 2020 after police officers said she sent her children to the park, in the rain, with a stranger, without proper clothing. She was arrested a second time, in August 2020, after police said her two-year-old child was found playing alone, outside, without her knowing the child was missing.

Roddrus Clay, 32 of Clarksburg, was indicted on six counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm and one count of Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm. Clay was arrested in August 2020, after police said he fired a gun at a man in a car on West Pike Street.

Roddrus Clay

Delbert Davis

Delbert Davis, 21 of Salem, was indicted for two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, following his December 2020 arrest for giving a teen girl marijuana and then sexually assaulting her, state troopers alleged.

Franklin Dotson

Franklin Dotson, 37 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Sexual Assault in Second Degree. Dotson, who is also under federal indictment on meth and firearms charges, is being held in the Northern Regional Jail.

George McElroy

George McElroy, 50 of Spelter, who was charged with malicious assault and strangulation over a June 2020 incident in Doddridge County, was indicted in Harrison County for Burning or Attempting to Burn Insured Property and Intimidation of a Witness. McElroy is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on the charges from both counties.

Timothy Mullinex

Timothy Mullinex, 46 of Harrisville, was indicted on charges of Malicious Assault and Involuntary Manslaughter. In September 2020, Mullinex hit a man in the face, causing him to need multiple brain surgeries, according to Harrison County sheriff’s deputies.

Jonathan St. John, 28 of Littleton, was indicted for Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury, after a July 2020 incident with a UTV that resulted in a child losing several fingers.

Jonathan St. John

Mykala Edgell

Mykala Edgell, 22 of Harrisville, was indicted on three counts of Possession with Intent to

Deliver a Controlled Substance. Edgell was also arrested on drug charges in May 2020, in Marion County.

Jill Fankhauser, 45 of Clarksburg, was indicted on charges of Possession with Intent to

Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Deliver Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine

and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Fankhauser was arrested after a February 2021 traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Jill Fankhauser

Candy Kincaid

Candy Kincaid, 32 of Clarksburg, was indicted on two counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Kincaid and a man were arrested by Bridgeport Police in December 2020, after officers said the pair smoked meth in a parking lot and went into a store, leaving two two-year-old children alone in a car.

Jeremy Fittro, 32 of Lumberport, was indicted for two counts of Possession of a Controlled

Substance and one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. In October 2020, Bridgeport Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Fittro’s car, while a child was inside of the vehicle, court documents said.

Brittany Gillespie

Brittany Gillespie, 32 of Anmoore, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. She was arrested with a man in December 2020 after Bridgeport Police said they found 650 Fentanyl stamps in the vehicle she was riding in.

Gregory Hannah

Gregory Hannah, 60 of Mt. Clare and Cynthia Hall, 48 of Clarksburg, were each indicted on charges of Assault During the Commission of a Felony or Attempt to Commit a Felony, First Degree Robbery and Grand Larceny. Bridgeport Police arrested the pair in May 2020, after a dispute with another woman over rent money.

Dorothy Hardin, 26 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Fifty

Grams or More of Methamphetamine and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Hardin was arrested in March 2021 after the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force said it made two controlled meth buys from her.

Dorothy Hardin

Matthew Herrod

Matthew Herrod, 31 of Salem, was indicted on three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Bridgeport Police arrested Herrod in July 2020, after they said they found drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Brian Knighten, 38 of Waynesboro, MS and Brittany Koch, 33, were each indicted on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. The duo were arrested by Bridgeport Police, in September 2020, after officers said they found drugs, cash and a handgun in the pair’s car, during a traffic stop in Interstate 79.

Brittany Koch and Brian Knighten

Amanda Kreiling

Amanda Kreiling, 20 of Mt. Clare, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, after a May 2020 heroin arrest in Clarksburg.

Austin Lodge

Austin Lodge, 29 of Clarksburg, was indicted for Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempt to Escape Custody, Attempting to Flee in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference for

the Safety of Others, Attempting to Flee in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Bodily Injury and Attempting to Flee in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage. In November 2020, Lodge fought with state troopers during a shoplifting incident, gaining control of a trooper’s vehicle at one point, before wrecking it. Lodge is also under federal indictment on drug charges. Lodge is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Robert Maxwell

Robert Maxwell, 42 of Clarksburg was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. Maxwell was arrested in October 2020 when Clarksburg Police said they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun in his car, during a traffic stop.

Jeremy Mayle

Jeremy Mayle, 33, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Burglary. Mayle was arrested in October 2020, when sheriff’s deputies said they found him passed out in a car, with drugs, in a Shinnston parking lot.

Erica McGary

Erica McGary, 25 of Clarksburg was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Escape. McGary was arrested in July 2020 when police said they found 76 heroin stamps on her.

Joshua Milburn, 34 of Gypsy, was indicted on two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, while Anthony Wilson, 42 of Salem, was indicted for Delivery of a Controlled

Substance, two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Carrying Concealed

Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm, after the pair were arrested in January 2021, when officers said they found drugs and a gun in the vehicle the two were in.

Anthony Wilson & Joshua Milburn

Samantha Riley, 31 of Bridgeport, was indicted for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance, after Harrison County sheriff’s deputies said they found drugs in her car, during a traffic stop in November 2020.

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

Samantha Riley

Wayne Woods

Wayne Woods, 22 of Aliquippa, Pa. was indicted for Delivery of a Controlled Substance after a December 2020 drug raid on a house in Clarksburg.

James Secreto

James Secreto, 21 of Meadowbrook, was indicted for Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others and Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, after a February 2020 police chase in Clarksburg.

You can read a full list of the indictments here.