Further details released on man arrested in Upshur County for Hardy County kidnapping charges

PURGITSVILLE, W.Va. — Further details on a man arrested in Upshur County for kidnapping charges in Hardy County have been released.

On May 12, deputies with the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic incident taking place at a residence in Purgitsville, according to a criminal complaint.

Todd Pumphrey

Deputies were informed that Todd Pumphrey, 40, of Pugitsville, was “armed with two firearms,” and had taken two children, one 13 and one 15, from the residence and fled the scene, deputies said.

During that time, “Pumphrey made threats to kill the child, himself and anyone else who attempted” to take the children from him, according to the complaint.

Pumphrey was able to be tracked down due to a purchase at a Shop and Save later that day in Upshur County, and after law enforcement in Upshur County were able to take him without incident, deputies said.

The threats of violence by Pumphrey were made “in the presence of family members who relayed the information” to a CPS worker, according to the complaint.

Pumphrey is charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.