Georgia man gets 4 life sentences, plus 10 years for drug dealing that led to Fairmont woman’s death & dismemberment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Georgia man sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for drug distribution that resulted in the death of a Fairmont woman in 2019.

Terrick Robinson, 35 of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh, to life in federal prison plus 10 years for drug distribution resulting in death and a myriad of other charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

“This was a horrible series of events. The facts placed a powerful spotlight on the depravity of the drug trade and the extent that those involved will go to conduct their activities. Nothing can bring back Ms. Dubois to her family, but the prosecution and the sentencing sent the only message we can send: these types of crimes will be severely punished. The prosecution is the result of excellent work by law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions and a dedicated prosecution team intent on rendering justice. I once again offer my condolences to the family of Ms. Dubois,” said Powell.

After a nine-day trial in January 2020, a federal jury found Robinson, guilty of one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime,” and one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death.”

Terrick Robinson

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018. He would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on August 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to a forensic pathologist, was an independent sufficient cause of Courtney Dubois’ death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took the body of the victim to Georgia, where he dismembered her body and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill.

“All too often, drug dealers use guns to further their violent criminal activities and threaten the safety of our communities” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow, of the Louisville Field Division which includes most of West Virginia. “ATF provides investigative resources that assist in the arrest and successful prosecution of violent criminals like Terrick Robinson. We remain committed to working with our task force partners in arresting these offenders and pursing sentences that are commensurate with their criminal activity.”

“Today, our hearts are with Ms. Dubois’ family,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “As a father, I can’t even begin to fathom what they must feel, after losing their daughter in such a violent and horrific manner. Those responsible for this heinous crime should expect the full weight of the justice system.”

Robinson received life sentences for each of the following counts: “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances,” “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” and “Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death.”

He also was sentenced to 40 years for “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride – Aiding and Abetting,” 20 years for “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Aiding and Abetting,” and five years each for “Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – Aiding and Abetting,” and “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.” The life sentences will run concurrently, along with the sentences for 40 years and 20 years. Each of the five year sentences will run consecutive to one another to total another 10 years of incarceration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Robinson is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility. He has appealed his conviction.