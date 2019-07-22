Georgia man in custody after police chase through Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A police pursuit in Harrison County has left a Georgia man with charges for reckless endangerment.

On May 28 around 2 a.m., Bridgeport Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a red Saab with West Virginia temporary registrations for a loud exhaust on I-79 near mile marker 121 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department.

The vehicle failed to yield to the officers’ emergency lights and flashers and continued travelling south, taking the Meadowbrook exit off the interstate. While exiting the interstate, the vehicle slowed down to allow a male passenger to exit but once he was out, the car began to rapidly accelerate, officers said.

According to the complaint, the vehicle reached speeds of 72 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone, and reached speeds exceeding 86 miles per hour while coming to the top of the four-lane portion of Meadowbrook Road. When the pursuit arrived at the two-lane portion of Meadowbrook, the vehicle began to swerve and go completely in the opposite lane of traffic and into blind turns, police said.

During the pursuit, the vehicle would also travel in the opposite lane to the tops of hills where it was impossible to see oncoming traffic, having “complete disregard and reckless indifference to the safety of others,” including a passenger in the vehicle who was yelling for the driver to stop, according to the complaint.

The vehicle slammed into a guardrail on the opposite side of the road as it attempted to make a right turn off of New Quarters, then the driver tried drive away, but ran directly into officers’ field of vision, according to the complaint. The driver was then identified as William Vaughn, 32, of Brunswick, Georgia, by the officers in the vehicle because they had dealt with him for a previous drug- and firearm-related felony charge, officers said.

Vaughn’s vehicle then smashed through a fence and drove between another fence and white house wide enough for the vehicle to fit through, and Vaughn exited the vehicle and escaped on foot, according to the complaint.

Vaugh is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.