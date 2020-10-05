Georgia man receives drug charges after Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers find drugs in Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Georgia man has received drug charges after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force said they found drugs in a vehicle and residence in Morgantown.

On Oct. 2, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force were planning to execute multiple warrants on a residence located at Solomons Village Mobile Home Park on Dorsey Avenue and a gray 2020 Toyota Rav 4 with a Califonia registration registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, according to a criminal complaint.

Deondre Patterson

At 11:27 a.m., task force officers observed the Rav 4 leaving the residence, but were able to stop the vehicle and found Deondre Patterson, 26, of Jonesboro, Georgia, and detained him, task force officers said.

While a search of the vehicle was performed, a search of the residence took place simultaneously, during which task force officers found dozens of clear plastic sandwich bags, a set of digital scales, and pre-packaged heroin “intended for sale,” according to the complaint.

Also, task force officers “located evidence of Patterson attempt[ing] to destroy or obliterate a bag of bulk heroin,” before he was removed from the Rav 4, task force officers said.

Patterson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

