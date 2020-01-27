Georgia man recently convicted on federal drug and weapons charges in West Virginia seeks acquittal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Georgia man convicted earlier this month on a host of federal drug and weapons charges has filed a motion seeking either his acquittal or a new trial.

Terrick Robinson filed a motion for judgment of acquittal or, alternatively, a new trial.

Terrick Robinson

A jury convicted Robinson of drug distribution resulting in the death of a West Virginia woman, along with several other charges.

In arguing for a new trial, Robinson asserts, among other things:

that he was denied his right to a “speedy trial”

that the court erred in denying previous motions to suppress evidence related to a vehicle search and a hotel room search

that the court erred in denying a previous motion for judgment of acquittal at the close of the prosecution’s case to dismiss a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove that fentanyl was the “but for” cause of Courtney Dubois’ death

that the court erred in denying a previous motion for judgment of acquittal on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting, arguing that the chain of custody of a duffel bag containing fentanyl was irreparably broken when the bag was left unattended for approximately eight hours in a hotel room

that the court erred in denying a previous motion for judgment of acquittal on four drug charges, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to find that Robinson had committed the offenses

Robinson is being held in Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentencing.

Two co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty, according to officials. William Chappell, 33, of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Joel Jimenez, 37, also of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances. Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia, officials said.

Another defendant in this case, Seddrick Banks, 27, of Cartersville, Ga., is set to go to trial on March 23, 2020. He is accused of being a part of the drug distribution operation, as well as being an accessory after the fact in Dubois’ death. Banks is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his trial.