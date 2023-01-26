CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man from Georgia was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a West Virginia woman who was dismembered and dumped in a Georgia landfill.

Seddrick Banks

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023, more than four years after the victim’s body was found.

Banks was found guilty of a host of charges in July 2021, including accessory after the fact to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

The release said that Banks was involved in a Georgia to West Virginia drug ring, and in 2018, his delivery of fentanyl caused the overdose death of 20-year-old Fairmont woman, Nicole Dubois. Banks and a co-conspirator took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of her body at a landfill, according to the release.

When the body was found in 2018, an official said, “I been doing this almost 35 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before, she was cut into pieces and they packed all pieces into individual bags.”

Three other people have been sentenced for their roles in the drug ring and Dubois’ death: