MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Georgia man with out-of-state warrants has been arrested after driving in Morgantown without wearing a seatbelt.

Thomas Shaffer

On Aug. 16, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were in the Sabraton area of Morgantown when they observed a vehicle being driven by a man not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

After initiating a traffic stop, deputies were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Thomas Shaffer, 30, of Augusta, Georgia, who had an active warrant from Pennsylvania with extradition, deputies said.

When deputies asked Shaffer to step out of the vehicle, they observed “a crack pipe on the driver’s seat,” which resulted in a search of the vehicle wherein deputies located 25 grams of presumed heroin, 11 grams of presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales with presumed heroin residue, according to the complaint.

Shaffer has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.