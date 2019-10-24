Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Gilmer Co. woman and Braxton Co. man admit to roles in a meth operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer Co. woman and a Braxton Co. man have admitted to their involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Kisha Riggs

Kisha Riggs, 31, of Glenville, and Duncan Canter, 25, of Burnsville, each pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location. Riggs and Canter admitted to selling meth near Glenville State College in September 2018 in Gilmer County.

Riggs and Canter each face at least one year and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over this case.

Riggs is being held at central regional jail.

