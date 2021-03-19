Gilmer County man accused of trading beer and cigarettes for sex with juveniles

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man is facing several sex charges after being accused of abusing two juveniles, West Virginia State Police said.

Dorsey Bennett, 56, of Cedarville, is accused on multiple occasions of trading alcohol and tobacco with the juveniles for sex acts, according to his criminal complaint. The complaint went on to detail a specific exchange rate Bennett had for specific amounts of beer and cigarettes related to specific acts.

Dorsey Bennett

Bennett is also accused of showing the juveniles pornography, including nude pictures of himself.

When interviewed by state troopers, Bennett said that the juveniles had propositioned him. He also admitted that the juveniles saw pornography on his laptop and that he had sexual conversations with them.

Bennett is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of display to a minor of obscene matter.

He is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $115,000.