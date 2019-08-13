Breaking News
Gilmer County man admits to distributing drugs

Jerry Boyers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man has entered a plea to a federal drug charge.

Jerry Boyers, 41, of Glenville, has admitted to drug distribution, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Boyers pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location. Boyers admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018.

Boyers faces not less than one year and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

