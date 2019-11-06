Gilmer County man admits to his role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man has admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation.

Waitman Frederick, 42, also known as “Cornbread,” of Glenville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count of aiding and abetting maintaining drug-involved premises; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Waitman Frederick

Frederick admitted to working with other people to distribute large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” from July 2018 to November 2018 in Gilmer County and elsewhere. Frederick also admitted to operating a residence located at 18 East Main Street, Apartment C in Glenville for the purpose of distributing the drug. He also was illegally in possession of 10 different firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frederick faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the conspiracy count; at least 10 years and up to life in prison for the aiding and abetting count; up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the drug premises count; and at least five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.