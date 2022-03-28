WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Gilmer County man has been charged after sending explicit photos and traveling to have sex with a minor in Webster County.

On March 26, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department were advised that an adult man had been messaging a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female beginning on March 10, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven McCumbers

During the conversation, Steven McCumbers, 43, of Linn, was told by the individual that “she was turning 15 years old the following day,” and on the dates of March 12 and March 24, McCumbers sent pictures of his genitals, deputies said.

In the conversations with the presumed juvenile, McCumbers “sent pictures of his truck that he would be driving,” and he said he would “bring condoms to the meeting so they could have sex,” according to the complaint.

When McCumbers pulled his truck into the meeting place, he exited his vehicle and “just stood there looking around” before deputies made contact with him; when deputies approached McCumbers, he asked ‘What’s going on?’, to which deputies replied ‘I think you know what’s going on,’ deputies said.

Prior to being read his Miranda statement, McCumbers uttered ‘That girl set me up’; in his Miranda interview, McCumbers “admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old,” and that “he had made plans to meet to engage in sex,” according to the complaint.

McCumbers has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer, traveling to engage in sex with a minor and two counts of distribution and display of obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.