Gilmer County man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man in Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A Gilmer County man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man in Glenville.

On Oct. 13, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Messenger Road in Glenville in reference to a call of a fatal gunshot, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they spoke with two witnesses, one of whom stated that Nicholas Brodeur was fatally shot while in the cabin beside the residence, troopers said.

Levi Estep

Prior to that, Levi Estep, 21, of Glenville, was at the residence, but at 2 a.m. that day, the witness told Estep and Brodeur to go to the cabin “to hang out” because “they were going to bed,” according to the complaint.

Shortly after, the witness stated that “she heard a single gunshot,” and ran outside. When she did so, she saw Estep “back out of their driveway and go down Messenger Road,” troopers said.

When Estep drove back up the road, another witness came out and yelled ‘Call 911. Nick has been shot’; the witnesses at the time did not know “of any conflicts” between Estep and Brodeur, according to the complaint.

After being read his Miranda statement, Estep told troopers “he blacked out and doesn’t fully remember doing it,” but that he “stated numerous times, ‘I did it.'” troopers said.

Estep has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Central Regional Jail without bond.