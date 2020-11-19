Gilmer County man faces sexual abuse charge

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have charged a Gilmer County man with felony sexual abuse for several incidents involving a young girl.

Stephen Greathouse

Earlier this month, state troopers arrested Stephen Greathouse, 70 of Coxs Mills, after the alleged victim described at least three occasions over a one year period that Greathouse either touched her or acted inappropriately to her, according to a criminal complaint.

He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Greathouse is being held in the Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.