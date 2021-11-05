Gilmer County man facing sex charges involving juvenile female

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a juvenile female disclosed incidents of sexual abuse in Gilmer County.

Chester Fraley

On Nov. 1, a juvenile female disclosed information of sexual assault and abuse taking place in Gilmer County during a forensic interview, according to a criminal complaint.

In the interview, the female stated that Chester Fraley, 66, of Glenville, had touched her inappropriately as well as performed sexual acts, during which time “she did not give consent” for the acts performed, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police said.

The juvenile stated that the incident took place at an abandoned trailer in Glenville, according to the complaint.

Fraley has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.