Gilmer County man indicted on drug and firearms charges for January incident involving suspicious package

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Gilmer County grand jury has indicted a Glenville man on multiple drug charges following a January incident involving the controlled delivery of a suspicious package.

Michael Florence, 48, was arrested in January 2019 and charged with possession win intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana) and unauthorized possession of firearms by a person having a prior felony conviction, according to court documents.

His arrest came after a suspicious package addressed to Florence was intercepted and a controlled delivery of the package was conducted at his residence by the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit. The suspicious package had been shipped from California and contained approximately two pounds of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.

Florence was indicted on one charge each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a prohibited person with a firearm, according to court documents. Florence is accused of knowingly possessing a Remington 7400 .243 Winchester semi-automatic rifle, a Raven Arms Made P-25 with a scope and a semi-automatic pistol with a magazine, according to court documents.

Court documents stated Florence is prohibited of possessing a firearm due to him being convicted of a felony drug offense, possession of cocaine, in Levy County Florida in January 1999.