Gilmer County man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth ring.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced Chet Massey, 51 of Sand Fork, to six months behind bars to be followed by six months of home detention for his involvement in methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Massey pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location” in September 2019. Massey admitted to selling methamphetamine near Gilmer County High School in September 2018 in Gilmer County.

Massey was one of 11 people indicted in June 2019, on various charges related to the ring.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.