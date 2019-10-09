Gilmer County man stopped at Pittsburgh airport with loaded gun

PITTSBURGH – A Gilmer County man was caught attempting to bring a loaded handgun into an airport on Tuesday.

A press release sent out by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated that a Gilmer County man was stopped at a security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The gun was a .380 caliber handgun which was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, according to the release. In the incident, the Allegheny County Police Department was contacted, officials said.

When officers responded, they confiscated the firearm and detained the man, who is a resident of Glenville, and took him into custody, according to the release.

TSA officials said that this was the 30th handgun caught at the airport in 2019; In 2018, 34 handguns had been found.