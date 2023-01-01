UPDATE (4:49 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1): According to Sergeant B.K. Wellman with the West Virginia State Police, the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in a cruiser was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

He said that the off-duty deputy passed field sobriety tests at the scene.

Wellman also says that witnesses told police that the deputy had a green light at the intersection where the accident occurred.

It is unclear, according to Wellman, why the off-duty deputy was in a cruiser at the time.

Wellman also said that a woman was in the cruiser at the time of the accident, but she is not facing charges because she was just a passenger.

Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder released the following statement.

“The West Virginia State Police is the lead agency that is investigating a fatal accident in which a minor was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy on the evening of Dec. 30 near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street. The State Police has kept the Huntington Police Department informed, and we have full faith in the State Police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the State Police.” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The girl hit and killed by a car driven by a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy has been identified.

Opal Sloan says that her daughter, 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson, was hit by a car driven by a deputy on Friday night.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirmed that the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says.

Community members gathered with signs that read “Justice for Laney” at the Cabell County Courthouse, they gathered at the scene of the incident for a vigil Sunday evening. People in attendance wore red because that was Laney’s favorite color, according to her mother.

The accident happened at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St.