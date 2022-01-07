Glenville man admits to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, First Assistant United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Thomas Ratliff, 26 of Glenville, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Ratliff admitted to having child pornography videos from August to November 2020 in Gilmer County, Bernard said.

Ratliff faces up to 10 years in federal prison and fine of up to $250,000, although a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls for a four-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. A U.S. District Judge will determine the actual sentence at a later date.

Ratliff has been released, pending that sentencing.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case against Ratliff.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.

