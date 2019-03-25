Snowbird School Closings
Glenville man charged after police find stuffed monkey with exposed genitalia, abandoned pets

A Gilmer County man is facing obscene matter and animal cruelty charges after police were called to his apartment.

Donald Woods, 40 of Glenville, left town for work for at least six days, police said.  During his absence, a woman went to his apartment and found a dog and a cat abandoned there.  The dog had relieved itself in several places and had torn up things in the apartment, according to a criminal complaint.  Police called the Gilmer County Dog Warden, who removed the dog.  The cat was left in the apartment, because there is no one to take it, police said.

Police also found a stuffed monkey in the apartment’s living room.  The monkey was described in the criminal complaint as having male genitals exposed and was wearing a blue cowboy hat.  Three young children live in the home, which lead to Woods being charged with the distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, police said.

Woods is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000 on the obscene matter charge and $5,000 on the animal cruelty charge.

