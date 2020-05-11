Glenville woman gets 1 year federal prison sentence on meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kisha Starr Riggs, of Glenville, West Virginia, A Gilmer County woman was sentenced to a year behind bars Monday for her involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced Kisha Riggs, 31 of Glenville, to 12 months in federal prison, according to a news release from Powell’s office.

Riggs pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location” in October 2019. Riggs admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018 in Gilmer County. She was indicted by a federal grand jury, in June 2019, along with ten other people.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Riggs remains in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.