Grafton couple facing child neglect charges after deputies recover meth during search

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County couple is facing child neglect charges after deputies said the pair kept methamphetamine in their hotel room, where it was accessible to two young children.

On Saturday, December 28, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration on Victory Avenue in Taylor County, according to a criminal complaint.

Victor Trimble

Deputies said they made contact with the driver, Victor Trimble, 42, of Grafton, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes. The complaint stated that after receiving Trimble’s information, they were advised that he had a suspended driver’s license.

Deputies said Trimble was then asked to step out of his vehicle and remove the contents out of his pockets, which included a baggie that had a white pill inside of it. Trimble identified the pill as Suboxone and stated he had a prescription for it but didn’t have it with him, according to the complaint.

Deputies also said that Trimble stated he had used methamphetamine earlier that morning and had slept for approximately one hour since using. Trimble then told deputies that he didn’t have methamphetamine on him or in his vehicle, but that he had approximately 0.2 grams of methamphetamine at his residence, which was at the Crislip Motel. The complaint stated that Trimble later admitted that he did have methamphetamine in his vehicle, and handed deputies a black capsule containing methamphetamine.

The complaint stated deputies then administered three field sobriety tests on Trimble, all of which he failed. Deputies then transported Trimble to his residence at the Crislip Motel, according to the complaint.

Danielle Johnson

Upon arriving at the hotel room, deputies made contact with Trimble’s wife, Danielle Johnson, 34, of Grafton and observed two small children in the room.

Deputies said they spoke with Johnson about the meth Trimble said was in the residence, which Johnson said she knew about and agreed to go get it. Deputies said Johnson handed them a wooden box which she stated she knew contained methamphetamine because she had used methamphetamine the day before. Deputies stated that the box of methamphetamine was accessible to children and was next to the bed under a white cover. Trimble then claimed the wooden box as his and gave deputies written consent to search the box, resulting in the recovery of multiple unidentified pills, two small baggies of methamphetamine and a box containing approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

The complaint stated that Johnson told deputies that before Trimble left the residence, he handed her the wooden box, which was still accessible to children under the lamp table in the hotel room, and advised Johnson to watch the box.

Trimble has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license, according to court documents. Court documents also stated that Johnson has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Both individuals are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.