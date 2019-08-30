Grafton man arrested for wanton endangerment after shooting himself

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Grafton man is charged with wanton endangerment after shooting himself in the middle of a roadway.

On Aug. 1, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched in reference to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Sunset Terrace, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the caller, who told them he was woken up while sleeping on his couch in the living room by the sound of a loud bang, deputies said.

The caller said he then opened his front door and saw David McMasters, 42, of Grafton, outside, and McMasters said, while in clear agony, “there was not one in the chamber,” according to the complaint.

Another man was standing in the middle of the road by a red truck and said to McMasters, “See, I told you this was a bad idea,” and walked towards McMasters, bend over and picked up a black handgun with his shirt, officers said.

Both McMasters and the other man got into the truck and left the area, and the caller stated that he thought McMasters was there to speak with him about a domestic situation which the caller helped resolve amongst family members, that the caller and McMasters had issues in the past and that McMasters did not live in the immediate area, according to the complaint.

Officers were shown to the location of a single discharged Smith & Wesson .40 caliber brass shell casing which was lying in the grass near the sidewalk in front of the caller’s apartment, where officers observed, photographed and collected evidence around 3 a.m., officers said.

The officers then left the scene in reference to a call at Grafton City Hospital for harassment, and, when officers arrived, were asked by hospital staff if they had come for the gunshot wound victim, according to the complaint.

Hospital staff told officers McMasters was the gunshot wound patient and the wound was consistent with a .40 caliber bullet; McMasters was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for surgery, officers said.

The next day, the officers acquired video surveillance footage from Grafton City Hospital showing McMasters being transported into the hospital after exiting a red truck, according to the complaint.

McMasters is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.