Grafton man charged after attempting to flee in police pursuit

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Grafton man has been charged after police said she attempted to flee from officers during a pursuit.

On Dec. 14, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a gray Ford Thunderbird on the Buckhannon Crossroads due to defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, the Thunderbird went through a Walmart parking lot and began to accelerate, exiting the lot by the recycling center and began to travel eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Buckhannon Crossing, officers said.

The Thunderbird continued to accelerate as it drove north in the southbound lanes of W.Va. Rt. 20, then cut through four lanes to be able to turn onto Morton Avenue as the vehicle reached speeds of 60 miles per hour while driving on both sides of the road, according to the complaint.

When the car reached the the intersection of 4th Street and Morton Avenue, it came skidding to a halt as the driver “aggressively braked” which almost caused officers to collide with its rear, officers said, before the vehicle made a sharp right turn and collided into a ditch.

The vehicle’s driver, Christopher Taylor, 45, of Grafton, then got out of the Thunderbird and attempted to flee on foot, according to the complaint.

There was also a passenger in the car, and when officers spoke to him, he told them that he was having chest pains and that he tried to stop Taylor both verbally and physically, officers said.

Taylor is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000.