GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after state troopers received a tip he uploaded child pornography to Snapchat while living at a residence in Grafton.

Jarred Knotts

On Dec. 21, 2021, troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police received cyber tip line reports from Snapchat for an individual uploading child pornography to the service, according to a criminal complaint.

In the tip, troopers were given an individual’s email and IP addresses associated with the account used to upload the explicit content; an additional upload was performed by the individual on Jan. 22, 2022 with yet another on Jan. 24, troopers said.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Comcast responded to a subpoena request for information which yielded a physical address on Haymond Road in Grafton, according to the complaint.

On March 21, troopers interviewed Jarred Knotts, 24, of Grafton, who “confessed he had used a cellular telephone to access Snapchat and he had received videos and images containing child pornography,” troopers said.

In the same interview, Knotts “admitted to saving some of these images on his cell phone … and also admitted that he had sent images and videos of child pornography to other people,” according to the complaint.

Knotts is being charged with possession of child pornography and distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.