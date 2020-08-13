Grafton man facing drug charge in Harrison Co. following traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Grafton man is facing charges in Harrison County after officers said they recovered marijuana during a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department stated that on July 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle as it was turning into the Black Bear Convenience Store on Wedge St. in Bridgeport for a cracked windshield.

The complaint stated that a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and his drug sniffing K9 arrived on scene and performed a free air sniff on the vehicle. Officers said the K9 showed a positive alert to the presence of the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

James McKinney

A Bridgeport Police officer removed the rear passenger, James McKinney, 37, of Grafton, from the vehicle and as he turned around, the officer immediately detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from his person and observed something sticking out of his rear pants pocket, according to the complaint.

Officers said they asked McKinney what was in his pocket and he stated it was marijuana. The complaint stated that McKinney had eight individually wrapped bags of marijuana packaged for sale and $5,126 in cash in his possession. The complaint also stated that a set of digital scales were located in the back passenger floorboard where McKinney was sitting.

Officers said that McKinney stated that he didn’t have a job and he had earned the money, which he stated was approximately $2,000, by doing landscaping. The complaint stated that McKinney changed his story several times about the money that was found in his possession.

McKinney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.