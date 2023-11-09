CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Taylor County man was sentenced Thursday on federal charges for methamphetamine trafficking.

Donald Getz

Donald Jack Getz, 36, of Grafton, was handed down a 10-year sentence, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Getz was working with others to sell methamphetamine in Taylor and Monongalia counties, the DOJ said; his home, vehicle and storage unit were searched during the course of the investigation, and officers found more than two pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia and multiple cell phones.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.